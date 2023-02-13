'Crucial' work begins on A361 to prevent flooding
Urgent drainage and repair work was due to begin today on the A361 in Somerset.
The "crucial" work will be carried out near Havyett, on the road between Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet.
The scheme includes repairs to the existing drainage system and installation of some additional gullies, raised kerbs and patching.
The work will tackle the problem of excess surface water on the road and prevent flooding to property. It is expected to conclude on 24 February.
Somerset County Council's Lead Member for Transport and Digital Cllr Mike Rigby said that by carrying out the "crucial" work during the school half-term, the council hopes to "mitigate some of the disruption for residents and road users".
The road will be closed throughout the period of work but access will be available for pedestrians, residents and businesses.