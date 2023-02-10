Man arrested after sexual assault of girl in Wells
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a girl, 11, was kissed by a stranger as she walked home in Wells.
Police had made an appeal following an incident in Glastonbury Road, on the afternoon of 30 January.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Wednesday and has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who has had or witnessed a similar experience.
The force said its neighbourhood team was continuing to carry out high visibility patrols in the town, and anyone with any concerns is advised to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.