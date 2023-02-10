Man charged with murder over Wellington stabbing
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died from a single stab wound.
Lewis Smith, 30, was found injured at a property in Jurston Lane, Wellington, at about 08:30GMT on Tuesday and died shortly after.
Nicholas Stutt, of Laburnum Street in Taunton, has been charged with one count of murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court later.
A woman who was also arrested has been released without charge, Avon and Somerset Police said.
