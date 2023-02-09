'Tragic' Wellington stab death suspect remains in custody
- Published
A 33-year-old man remains in police custody following the death of a man who had been stabbed.
Emergency services were called to a property in Jurston Lane, Wellington, at around 08:30 GMT on Tuesday after the victim, aged in his 30s, was found injured. He died shortly after.
Avon and Somerset Police said formal identification process would be completed later.
A woman who was also arrested has been released without charge.
Det Insp Mark Newbury said: "A number of people have come forward to help our investigation over the past two days for which we are incredibly grateful.
"We are working hard to process all that information, as we further our understanding into what has happened in this tragic case."
He said the force's thoughts remain with the family who are being updated as the investigation develops.
"We'd like to reassure the public that it remains our belief this was an isolated incident," he added.
