Council face £200,000 bill to fix Taunton stream wall
A wall next to a stream is in danger of collapse and a council might have to foot a £200,000 bill to fix it.
The Mill Stream wall, near The Museum of Somerset's northern boundary, is at risk of disintegration due to vegetation growing in the stonework.
Somerset West and Taunton Council said it would cost between £150,000 to £200,000 to protect the wall.
Councillor Mike Rigby said it must be mended because it prevents the public from falling into the watercourse.
"The stream is between Goodlands Gardens and Northern Gardens, and the gardens around the Museum are the responsibility of the council under a lease from the Somerset Archaeological and Natural History Society (SANHS)," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"This wall prevents the public from falling into the watercourse and provides a retaining function for the ground at higher level outside the Museum.
"We have carried out initial clearance and are now awaiting reports from both structural engineers and heritage experts before proceeding further."
"The heritage advisor has indicated that approval for works is likely to be a lengthy process," he added.
The council - and its unitary successor - will carry out a structural survey on the wall, with the intention of going out to tender later in 2023.