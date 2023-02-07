Somerset A39 bypass scrapped as government rejects plans
Plans for a new bypass in Somerset have been scrapped after central government refused to provide funding.
Proposals for a new bypass on the A39 Bath Road, between the M5 and Clarks Village, were put forward by Somerset County Council in 2019.
It aimed to take 95% of traffic away from Walton and Ashcott and was given the go-ahead "in principle" in 2020 by then chancellor Rishi Sunak.
But now the Department for Transport (DfT) has refused to fund the scheme.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said the council would look at other options for improving the road and would continue to lobby the government for funding.
Councillor Andrea Davis, chair of the Peninsula Transport Sub-National Transport Body, has also expressed her dissatisfaction with the government's decision.
"The A39 is an important route supporting economic activity in our region and we are extremely disappointed that the scheme will not progress," she said..
"We hope that the government will consider alternative smaller scale investments to help improve the route."
