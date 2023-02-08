Safety fears over new homes on Somerset Levels
- Published
Almost 30 new homes could be built on a road "notorious for accidents" on the Somerset Levels.
The Crossman Group has submitted proposals to create 27 houses on the B3151 Northload Bridge, on the western edge of Glastonbury.
The Bath-based developer said it would meet local housing targets.
Residents have criticised the plans because of concerns the road is not currently safe and the land is prone to flooding.
Mendip District Council is expected to make a decision on the plans later in the year.
'Pedestrians at risk'
Tania Ross, who lives near the site, has strongly objected to the proposals, arguing they will put pedestrians at risk and lead to local services being overwhelmed.
"The road and nearby junction is notorious for accidents," she said.
"Extra traffic from the dwellings will increase this and is a major concern for me and my children, who already feel at risk living on this road. Cars already do not abide to speed limits.
"The current drains can not cope with existing dwellings. As soon as we have heavy rain, the drains back up; extra dwellings will increase this, and the proposed site is on a flood plain.
"There are few green spaces left in the parish and it will be very sad to lose this field."
'Housing targets'
The Crossman Group, which is also seeking to build nearly 100 homes on the edge of Tatworth, near Chard, wants to create eight affordable homes within the site, matching Mendip District Council's 30% target for any new development of 10 homes or more, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for the developer said: "Given the chronic under-supply of housing across the district and in Glastonbury, the delivery of 27 dwellings, including eight affordable homes, within the next five years must be considered a significant benefit.
"The proposed development is sustainable, would satisfy all development plan policies, and would play an important role in meeting the development needs of Glastonbury."
The western edge of Glastonbury has seen growing interest from housing developers in recent years.
Keepmoat Regeneration Ltd. and the Sanctuary housing association were given planning permission in January 2018 to build 133 new houses on the northern side of the A39, a short distance from the proposed Crossman site.
A planning inquiry into plans for a further 90 homes on Lowerside Lane is due to get under way in early March, with a final ruling by the Planning Inspectorate being expected later in the year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk