Body recovered from Portishead Quays Marina

The body of a man in his 30s was recovered from the marina

Police searching for a missing man have recovered a body from Portishead Quays Marina.

Although formal identification has not been completed, officers believe it to be a man, in his 30s, who was reported missing on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man's family had been informed and the death was being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said: "We have found no evidence to suggest the circumstances are suspicious."

Officers are appealing for a woman who was seen speaking to a man walking near the marina at 00:30 GMT on Saturday to contact them.

