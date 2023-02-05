Taunton support group set up for those with breast cancer
A woman who set up a support group after discovering she had breast cancer is encouraging others to get in touch.
Heather Lamont, from Taunton, was 50 when she found a lump under her armpit. When she got it checked out, she was told she had cancer in not one, but both of her breasts.
After wanting to speak to others with similar experiences, she discovered there was no support group in the area.
She now wants people to know there is somewhere to turn for help.
Ms Lamont was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer last February.
"I will never forget that day," she said. "I thought it will be fine, it won't happen to me."
She added: "I was 50, quite fit and healthy, no family history [of cancer] and four hours later I was called into what I would call 'the sad room'.
"At that point in time... I knew what was going to come. I was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"I was in shock but I was positive that I was going to beat it and here I am today, a year on."
Ms Lamont, who is still undergoing physiotherapy following her treatment, said the clinic and NHS have been fantastic, but she was determined to speak to others who had been through similar experiences.
"I felt that no-one truly understood... unless you've been through that diagnosis and the treatment, you just can't understand it," she said.
After speaking with her support worker, she was able to set up a support group of her own, called Taunton Breast Friends, and a couple of months later had the first meeting.
"It was really really successful," she said. "Straight away in the room, it was like, you get me."
Ms Lamont has now arranged for an oncologist to come along to one of the sessions as well as a physiotherapist who will carry out a post-operation recovery and wellbeing talk
She said a lot of fear of what may be to come can be helped through the sharing of experiences and she wants people to know the support group is now there - for women and men.
The next meeting will be held in Comeytrowe Community Hall at 10:00 GMT on 14 February.
