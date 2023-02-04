Teenagers charged after man wounded in Taunton assault
Two teenagers have been charged after reports a man had been stabbed.
The victim, in his 30s, was attacked while walking along Colin Road in Taunton at about 23:40 GMT on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital with two wounds not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and has since been discharged.
The two teens, aged 14 and 15, have each been charged with wounding with intent and are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The teenagers cannot be named due to their age.
