A38 crash: Parents want teenager to be 'remembered with love'
- Published
The parents of a 19-year-old who was killed in a crash want their daughter to be remembered "with love".
Bethany Branson, from Bridgwater, had been travelling on the A38 with a friend on 8 November 2022, when their car was involved in a collision.
Luke Hawkes, 28, has been jailed for 10 years for causing her death by dangerous driving.
The wrecked vehicle that Bethany was in will be used in schools to show the impact of dangerous driving.
Her father Ben Branson said: "Hopefully it will result in at least one person changing their behaviour."
"Our world has been completely shattered and we won't ever have her back again, all because of something that was so easily avoidable," said her mother Amy Branson.
Hawkes, of Wadham Close in Bridgwater, was driving a white Ford Transit van at high speed when it went through a red light and hit two cars on the A38.
Taunton Crown Court was told he had been heard on police cameras saying: "I'm glad she is dead, she deserved it."
'Don't be angry'
By sharing Bethany's story, her parents hope to avoid other families going through their pain.
They said: "Anger is an emotion that eats you up, so don't be angry, just remember her with love and put your energy into that."
Bethany's parents described their daughter as determined, spirited and thoughtful.
Bethany was a keen rugby player and played for Bridgwater & Albion Rugby Club, who have created a plaque, shield and a bench in her memory.
"This club means everything to her and we really can't thank them enough for the support that they have given us," said Bethany's mother.
The family have received messages of support from England Rugby women's captain Sarah Hunter, and other former players.
Rugby clubs throughout the south-west showed their support by holding a minute's silence for Bethany.
"It gives us a bit of comfort to know how much she made an impact on other people," said Mr Branson.
Bethany was also an animal lover and volunteered at the St Giles Animal Rescue Centre.
Her funeral generated more than £2,000 in donations, which will be donated to St Giles in Bethany's memory.
The animal shelter has also created a plaque and a shield dedicated to Bethany.
