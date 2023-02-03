Taunton stabbing: Two teenagers arrested after man taken to hospital
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
The victim in his 30s was attacked while walking along Colin Road in Taunton at about 23:40 GMT on Thursday.
He suffered two wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Two teenagers have been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and are in custody, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.
The force is appealing for information and officers have asked anyone who has dashcam or other footage of the area at the time to come forward.
A police cordon remains in place on Colin Road and house-to-house enquiries are taking place.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.