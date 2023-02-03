Weston-super-Mare: Man charged with murder after woman's body found
A man has been charged with murder after a 92-year-old woman was found dead.
The body of Anne Woodbridge was found at a residential address in Weston-super-Mare on Monday morning.
John Woodbridge, 91, of Ashcombe Road in the North Somerset town, attended Bristol Crown Court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail.
He will face a plea and trial preparation hearing at the court on 24 March.
