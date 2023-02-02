Clevedon seafront road markings 'dangerous and confusing'
Residents in a seafront town have been baffled by a new road marking that appeared earlier this week.
A circle appeared on Clevedon seafront just weeks after residents called for a "bizarre" road scheme featuring wavy lines to be scrapped.
Resident Paul Boakes described the circle, which has replaced give way lines, as "dangerous and confusing".
North Somerset Council said it was part of a new roundabout layout.
Cathy Hawkins, spokesperson from Save Our Seafront, said: "The curving lines on Clevedon seafront were Mickey Mouse crazy.
"But this crop circle is even worse. Causing confusion to drivers is never a clever idea."
Mr Boakes said he fears the removal of the give way lines from the junction could lead to an accident and that a mini roundabout should leave sufficient room for a vehicle to drive around.
"The council is making up these road markings that don't conform to national legal standards," he said.
"The wavy lines were stupid, but harmless. This is dangerous."
A North Somerset Council spokesperson said: "The circle was in place by Tuesday morning and is a part of a new roundabout layout which will help control the flow and speed of traffic.
"A 'buff' surface will be applied to the circle in the spring, which vehicles will be able to drive over."
They added the drivers should treat the new roundabout layout like any other by giving way to other road users.
Meanwhile, the council has removed some of the wavy lines from the southern end of The Beach (near Elton Road), but these will be repainted on Friday.
Plans for the "mini roundabout", which is located on the T-junction connecting Alexandra Road and The Beach, were published in the original plans for the Clevedon seafront road scheme.
In Autumn last year, the council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a 400m segregated cycle lane along The Beach.
The council said the scheme should make drivers slow down and improve safety.
