New houses could be built near Somerset McDonald's
- Published
Up to 80 new homes could be built next to a McDonald's restaurant.
Developers Vistry Partnerships South West want to construct the houses on land north of the A371 on Lawrence Hill in Wincanton, Somerset.
The two or three bedroom properties would include pedestrian and cycling access.
If approved, an extra turnoff would be added to a roundabout for the town's McDonald's, KFC, Travelodge and a pub.
The developers say the project aims to promote the role of Wincanton as a market town, "without harm to the character and amenities of the area".
'Enhancing Wincanton'
Place By Design, which is representing the developer, said: "These routes will run through the new public open space, linking to other proposed pedestrian and cycle routes within the development."
South Somerset District Council is expected to make a decision on the plans by 31 March, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
If approval is granted, work would start on the site in October.