Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
- Published
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months.
Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September.
A member if the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday.
Avon and Somerset Police said formal identification has yet to take place, but detectives searching for Freddy believe they are his.
His death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.
'Unexplained'
More than 100 police officers were involved in the search to find him, along with HM Coastguard, RNLI and search and rescue teams based in Burnham-on-Sea.
Det Insp Claire Millington said: "This is not the news we wanted to deliver to Freddy's family and our thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time.
"We'd like to thank the public for all their calls and help with our appeals as we continued to hope he would be found safe.
"We'd also like to thank all our partners for their support in the search."
She added: "While the cause of death is unexplained pending a port-mortem examination, we do not believe it to be suspicious.
"We will continue to provide Freddy's family with support as we carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner."