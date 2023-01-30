Bristol: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder over man's death
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a house in Bristol.
The man was found injured at an address in Gatcombe Road, Hartcliffe, in the early hours.
Despite treatment from the ambulance service, the man died at the address. The woman, who police believe is known to the man, is in custody.
Insp Tola Munro, of Avon and Somerset Police, said officers are "confident this is an isolated incident".
A cordon remains in place at the property.
Police are in the process of tracking down the man's family to be able to inform them of the man's death as soon as possible.
Insp Munro added: "An incident of this nature is always shocking and I appreciate people may be worried by it."
The force said the community could expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, with neighbourhood officers patrolling the area.
