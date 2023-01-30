Somerset transplant athlete fundraising to compete at world games
A woman who was given a double organ replacement as a child is fundraising to represent Great Britain at the World Transplant Games in Australia.
Keeleigh John, of Bridgwater, Somerset, was 12 years old when she had life-saving surgery to replace her liver and kidneys.
She was diagnosed with chronic renal failure following a trip to hospital for dental surgery.
Now 24 years old, she has won gold at two British Transplant Games.
She has competed in 11 British Transplant Games so far, and competed in her first European Transplant and Dialysis Games last year.
Ms John now plans to enter the World Transplant Games in Australia, which is an event promoting organ donation.
She said: "If you are prepared to accept an organ, you should be prepared to donate one.
"Not a lot of people think like that but actually you don't need [organs] when you've passed on.
"Without those people making that decision, I certainly wouldn't be sat here today."
Ms John said she was not into sports at school but since participating at the British Transplant Games she had competed in shot put, discuss, archery and running.
When she initially attended the games, she said she had not planned on participating in the sporting events.
"It was to see the people that have, over time, become more like family than friends," she said.
"I sort of gave it a go - some things failed drastically but over time I found some things that I'm quite good at."
Ms John's fundraiser has gained support from the local community, including Bridgwater Football Club, which hopes to hold a charity football match at the end of the season.
Chair of Bridgwater United FC Bob Buckingham said: "It's a wonderful community-based thing to be able to do and we feel as a club very fortunate to be able to support Keeleigh in that way."
Her fundraiser has also caught the attention of a local pub called The Lighthouse Inn, which plans to hold a fundraising day so customers can show their support.
The landlord, Tom Sheppard, said: "The transplant games is something I've not ever heard of, so doing this brings more awareness."
