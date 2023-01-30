Man dies after car crashes into wall near Watchet
- Published
A man in his 70s has died after his car crashed into a wall.
Emergency services were called to the collision at the junction of the B3190 and the B3224, outside Brendon Hill Methodist Church, near Watchet, at 11:45 GMT on Saturday.
Off-duty medics stopped to help the man, who was driving a plum-coloured Skoda Fabia, but he died at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police are asking for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.