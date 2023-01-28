Birnbeck Pier campaigners say rescue package was 'just in time'
Campaigners for a damaged Victorian pier say funds to restore it have come just in time, after the structure was further damaged in recent bad weather.
The Grade II*-listed Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare was shut in 1994 and has been deteriorating for many years.
Last year, North Somerset Council succeeded in a court case against the owner, allowing it to continue with a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO).
The pier has been promised £8m by funders of the regeneration project.
Simon Talbot-Ponsonby, of Birnbeck Regeneration Trust, said: "What is left [of the pier] is really worth saving because it's beautiful."
On Tuesday we conducted our first planned Island visit for this year. It gives us the opportunity to photograph for the...Posted by The Birnbeck Regeneration Trust on Thursday, January 26, 2023
However, in a Facebook post, the trust said they had discovered the pier had also been vandalised recently.
"Sadly you expect to see deterioration, however, what is hard to comprehend is the level of mindless vandalism that has taken place since our last visit," they said.
"Nobody should or needs to be on or around the mainland, bridge or island and island buildings.
"Its a dangerous place to be. The condition of the buildings and roof structures is very poor, accidents waiting to happen."
North Somerset Council councillor Mark Canniford expects the promised funds to arrive within three to six months.
"The funders have come forward and we've had £3.5m already promised and another £4.5m been promised," he said.
"That will get the pier open and it will get access for the general public."
Future plans for the pier include a return for the RNLI and there are talks of the potential addition of a concert hall, a theatre or a new restaurant.
