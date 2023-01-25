Hinkley Point C bus crash: Two remain in hospital
Two people remain in hospital after a double-decker bus overturned in icy road conditions in Somerset last week.
The bus was carrying 70 Hinkley Point C workers when it flipped over on the A39 near Cannington early on 18 January.
A motorcyclist was also involved in the crash, Avon and Somerset Police said, but no one suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
Of 26 people taken to hospital, all but two have been discharged, says EDF Energy, operator of Hinkley Point C.
The company did not comment on whether the pair still being treated were passengers, the driver or the motorcyclist.
'Safety is paramount'
"Two people remain in hospital recovering from their injuries following last week's bus incident," an EDF spokesperson said.
"We continue to provide support to all involved and our thoughts are very much with them.
"Safety of our workforce is of paramount importance to us, and we are working with the police to understand the exact cause of the incident."
The crash site is about eight miles away from the nuclear power station, which is currently under construction.
EDF Energy is building two new nuclear reactors there and it is the first new nuclear power station to be built in the UK in more than 20 years.