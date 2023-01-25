Somerset flood relief scheme allocated nearly £800,000
Almost £800,000 of funding has been allocated to help improve flood protection in part of Somerset.
Work on the River Sowy, one of the county's main flood relief channels, is being done by Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) and the Environment Agency (EA).
It includes raising low banks and de-silting key areas to allow floodwater to drain quickly.
The SRA has agreed to spend £499,000 on the project, to add to the £300,000 being contributed by the EA.
The River Sowy, constructed between 1969 and 1972, diverts water from the River Parrett at Monk's Leaze Clyce near Langport into the King's Sedgemoor Drain and back into the river at Dunball Sluice, near Bridgwater.
SRA senior manager David Mitchell said the additional funding would ensure the channel would remain fit for purpose in the years ahead.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the dry weather last summer had caused river banks to shrink more than had been anticipated.
"Left unaddressed, this would risk newly-constructed flood banks being over-topped," added Mr Mitchell.
He said it was possible savings of up to £190,000 could be secured further down the line but this would not be guaranteed until the final contract costs were known.
A further update on the River Sowy project is expected to come before the SRA's next board meeting on 3 March.
