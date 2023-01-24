Somerset A361 reopens as flood threat is reduced
A major route has reopened after a successful clear-up operation following recent flooding.
A significant stretch of the A361 across the Somerset Levels had been flooded since last week.
Emergency road closure gates were locked shut at Burrowbridge and East Lyng to keep people safe.
Gates have now been reopened and traffic allowed through following safety inspections and work to remove debris and ice from the road surface.
Temporary lights remain in place around a layby close to East Lyng where there is frozen mud.
Somerset County Council's Lead Member for Transport and Digital, councillor Mike Rigby said some of the flood gates had been targeted by vandals.
"The gates are there to protect the public and we would urge motorists once again not to try to attempt to drive through flood waters - you're putting yourself and others in danger," he said.
Just 30cm of flood water can float a car and both the Environment Agency and emergency services have continued to urge road users not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have reported being called out to attend 21 flood-related incidents between 12 January and 23 January.