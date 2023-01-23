Somerset: Busy section of A30 closed for eight weeks
A busy section of the A30 in Somerset has been closed for the next eight weeks.
Mangle Cave Hill, between Chard and Crewkerne, will remain shut while 550 metres of new drainage pipes and gullies are installed.
Somerset County Council said they intend to use two teams working simultaneously to reduce the length of time the work takes.
A diversion route is in place along the A356, A303 and A358.
Cllr Mike Rigby, the council's lead member for transport and digital, said: "We understand this is a really important route.
"We know it won't be easy having access closed for this period of time, but this work has to be carried out to ensure the road drains properly and is safe for road users.
"There is never a good time to do this, but this is the best time available to us on balance and avoids clashing with any major holidays."