Ambulance Strikes: Births suspended at Frome Birthing Centre
- Published
Women will not be able to give birth at a birthing centre while ambulance staff strike, a NHS trust has said.
Bath's Royal United hospital said births at Frome Birthing Centre have been temporarily suspended because safe transfer to hospital can not be guaranteed if it is required.
Ambulance staff belonging to GMB, Unison and Unite, are striking in a dispute over pay.
The suspension will stay in place until 19:00 GMT on Monday.
'Difficult decision'
The mid-wife led centre said it had "made the difficult decision" due to "increase strain" on the ambulance service, but that it will continue to provide ante-natal and post-natal support.
Those with general appointments are being asked to attend as usual, with the option of a mid-wife led birth available at the Royal United Hospital Birthing Centre in Bath.
The centre said it is "sorry for any disappointment this may cause" and hope "for a speedy resolution to this dispute".
In line with previous industrial action by ambulance staff, life-threatening 999 calls will be attended to, but other emergencies may not be, or could face delays.
Both nurses and ambulance staff are set to walk out on 6 February, one of the biggest days of industrial action for the NHS in this dispute.
The Government has said the above-inflation pay rises requested are unaffordable.
The advice remains to call 999 in an emergency.
