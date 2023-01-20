Weston-super-Mare nightclub set to be turned into restaurant
A venue that has been home to multiple nightclubs is set to be turned into a restaurant.
Club Freelove in Weston-super-Mare was the most recent business to operate from the building, before it closed on 2 November.
The owner of the Boulevard building said the tenants had been an "absolute nightmare" and police have voiced concerns over alleged incidents there.
"It won't be a nightclub ever again," said building owner Kerry Kimitri.
The club has been closed since Mr Kimitri removed the designated premises supervisor, effectively shutting the club down.
Speaking at a meeting of North Somerset Council's licensing subcommittee on January 12, police liquor licensing officer, Andy Manhire, said "issues with the premises quickly started to appear" in late 2020.
On one night, it is alleged no age checks were carried out despite a large number of underage people being in the club for an 18th birthday party.
Police called for the venue's licence to be revoked and alleged there had been reports of sexual assaults and incidents linked to organised crime at the club, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Andy Coles, chairman of the licensing subcommittee, told Mr Manhire: "You have just outlined a catalogue of breaches over the last couple of years."
David Campbell, Mr Kimitri's lawyer, said the licence for the premises should not be removed, with the owner now planning to operate a restaurant.
"Mr Kimitri takes the view that a nightclub is too much trouble than it's worth," he added.
Mr Campbell proposed reducing the opening hours so any business at the venue would have to shut by 00:30 GMT from Thursday to Saturday.
These conditions were accepted by the licensing subcommittee which said it would allow the premises to "operate in due course."
