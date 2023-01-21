Wincanton councillors 'disappointed' by regeneration U-turn
A decision to withdraw a £5m fund for regeneration work in a Somerset town is "bitterly disappointing", say opposition councillors.
Wincanton was one of three towns identified in 2020 for regeneration by South Somerset District Council.
The £5m fund had been earmarked for projects to attract more people to the town centre.
Its withdrawal comes as the new unitary Somerset Council, which takes over on 1 April, is under financial pressure.
The remaining elements of the regeneration programme have been deferred until the 2024/25 financial year.
The original regeneration budget reached £5,673,000, and included a possible stake in the redevelopment of the town's Grade II listed White Horse pub.
More than half this budget was cut in February 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council argued the money was no longer needed since the White Horse was being refurbished through private funding.
Liberal Democrat councillor Sarah Dyke, who chairs the regeneration board, said the remaining elements of the Wincanton regeneration programme had been deferred until the 2024/25 financial year.
She said there may be "further reshaping" of the plans before any new business case went before the unitary's executive, of which she is also a member.
The unitary Somerset Council will set its first official budget on 22 February.
'Nothing delivered'
Ms Dyke said the decision to defer regeneration was "disappointing" but added: "We are in a very difficult landscape as far as funding is concerned."
Conservative councillor Nick Colbert, one of two Wincanton ward members, has resigned from the regeneration board in protest over developments.
He said the council had wasted £100,000 on consultants, let residents down in a "laughable" manner and "absolutely nothing" had been delivered in three years.
In a letter addressed to Ms Dyke, he said: "Frankly, everyone involved with this wasteful episode should be deeply ashamed of themselves."
Tom Power and Lucy Trimnell, Conservative county councillors for the Wincanton and Bruton division, said they were "bitterly disappointed" by the decision.
"Improving the appearance and what is on offer in some parts of the town centre could attract many more businesses and visitors, and put Wincanton firmly on the map as a destination in its own right," they said.
Levelling-up bid
On Thursday, Wincanton learned its bid for cash from the government's levelling up fund had been unsuccessful.
Councillors had hoped the money could be spent on creating a co-working and cultural events space in the town centre.
Following the news, Ms Dyke expressed her disappointment, saying the money would have "helped to rejuvenate Wincanton bringing vitality and viability to the town centre, businesses and community".
She added: "Wincanton is of huge strategic importance to the south-east of the county and I, alongside my colleagues, am committed to regenerating our communities and town centres.
"As such I will continue to stand up for the economic and social wellbeing of Wincanton."
