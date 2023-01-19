Somerset floods eased by pumping operation, says Environment Agency
- Published
Floodwater on the Somerset Levels is now receding in places after pumps were brought in to help clear it, the Environment Agency says.
A flood warning was issued in Saltmoor and Northmoor earlier this week with officers offering advice to villagers in Moorland.
It is thought the pumping may have saved almost 100 properties, but some homes have been flooded.
However, the area around Currymoor remains heavily affected.
In 2014, the county also suffered major flooding, leaving villages cut-off and homes evacuated, with large parts of the Somerset Levels spending much of the winter under water.
This time around, some residents and the leader of Somerset County Council have accused the Environment Agency (EA) of not acting fast enough.
"[But] the pumps were in as soon as it was safe to deploy them," said Ian Withers, from the EA.
"We absolutely have a commitment and an obligation to make sure none of our staff or contractors or indeed the communities those pumps are protecting, are put at risk from that operation."
Seven commercial and residential properties have been flooded but the current dry weather and pumps operating in the area is said to be easing risk to households, the EA added.
