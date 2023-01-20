Letter from Somerset arrives in Northumberland after three decades
- Published
A letter that was posted nearly 30 years ago has finally reached its destination.
John Rainbow was "shocked" to get the letter from 1995 through his door in Wylam, Northumberland, after it was posted in Bridgwater, Somerset.
Mr Rainbow, 60, said: "We opened the letter, had a look at it and thought, 'Blimey, this is a bit strange'.
"It was for a previous resident of the house, they must've lived here at least 12 to 15 years ago."
The envelope has a Royal Mail first class postage stamp and was franked in Bridgwater in 1995.
On the back there is also a 1995 franking stamp from Alnwick, in Northumberland.
"It is in perfect condition, it's not like it's been lying around, it just looks old," Mr Rainbow said.
Mr Rainbow, who is retired and has lived in Wylam with his wife since 2015, said the letter was about family stories dating back to the 1880s, containing childhood memories, and how the writer of the letter's children have grown.
He said the letter came through the door with some other letters and he did not think much of it at first.
"I thought, 'Ah, it is a Christmas card.' Then I noticed it was a letter and how old it is," he said.
"It is very strange, we have no connection to the person that was here."
Mr Rainbow explained the letter's recipient, Valerie Jarvis-Read, lived at his current home until about 2010 and the home has passed through several hands since.
He said: "I think she was an old lady when she was here.
"It would be nice to know the person who sent the letter has some relatives and for them to know it has finally arrived.
"It is nice to see when a letter does arrive and in such good condition."
Mr Rainbow's neighbour, Tina Robinson, said Mrs Jarvis-Read was a navigator for her husband who was in the armed forces in Le Mans, sometime after World War One.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Incidents like this happen very occasionally, and we are uncertain what happened to cause this incident in this instance.
"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk