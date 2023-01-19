Levelling-up funding of £54m for west England projects
Three sites in the west of England are to benefit from the government's £2.1bn levelling-up fund.
Community spaces in Filwood Broadway, Bristol will get £14.5m, with £19.9m for improvements on Weston-super-Mare's seafront and town centre, while £19.7m will be used to repurpose a hospital in Bridgwater.
Weston's Mayor Mark Canniford said he was "delighted" with the news.
"A great deal will be invested in the Tropicana," he added.
The Tropicana is set to be turned into a facility capable of holding 8,000 people for events.
North Somerset Council had applied for funding in 2021 but was unsuccessful.
"Our first bid was really good, and we were told it was really good and it recognises the hard work that proves Weston-super-Mare needs this money," said Mr Canniford.
The wards of Filwood and nearby Knowle are among the top 5% most deprived areas in England, according to Bristol City Council.
It will use the money to demolish the former cinema, built in 1938, which has been derelict for 30 years.
There has been a campaign by some residents to save the building, with some saying the plans shows a "complete lack of imagination".
But the council said the cinema had deteriorated too much since it closed.
It will be replaced by new homes and community spaces, and a new site for Filwood library.
✅ We've secured over £14.5 million for Filwood Broadway from @luhc's #LevellingUp fund— Marvin Rees (@MarvinJRees) January 19, 2023
🏗️ This will deliver more new homes and community and business space in the heart of Knowle West as we continue investing in the future of #Bristol's high streets and #DeliveringForBristol pic.twitter.com/L7oYqfa7Pz
The leader of Sedgemoor District Council said the money for the former Bridgwater Hospital site was a "fantastic shot in the arm" for the area.
"After all the bad news over the last couple of days with the bus crash and threat of flooding, we are delighted," he said.
The hospital will now have a new lease of life as a training centre of excellence for health and social care.
There will also be an annexe to the centre based in Minehead.
