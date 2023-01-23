Wellington residents consulted over town's future plans
- Published
Residents and local business owners are being invited to comment on how their town should look.
The Draft Place Plan is designed to inform future decisions about the development and conservation of Wellington in Somerset.
It includes a look at potential options for future housing development, Somerset West and Taunton Council said.
A consultation into the plan will run until 20 February.
It also includes looking at regeneration options, transport systems and employment needs, as well as retail and commercial functions and the protection of culture and heritage.
Feedback from a questionnaire that was distributed at the end of last year have been take into account.
Following the consultation, councillors will consider whether the plan should become policy, at a full council meeting in March.
If adopted, it would work as a "long-term strategy that will inform the future Somerset-wide Local Plan" said the council, as it moves to become a unitary authority in April.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk