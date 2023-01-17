A39 Somerset: Double-decker bus with passengers overturns
- Published
A double-decker bus with "a high number of passengers" has overturned.
Police and the air ambulance attended the A39 Quantock Road, near Cannington, in Somerset, at around 06:00 GMT, following reports of a crash.
"We have closed the road whilst we work with emergency services at the scene," said Supt Mark Runacres.
Avon and Somerset Police are advising the public to "only travel if essential" after 53 crashes were reported to police on Monday evening.
A further 67 calls were received for other road-related incidents, between 18:00 and 23:00 GMT, taking the total number of reports to more than 100 in five hours.
The majority were a result of the freezing weather, causing dangerous driving conditions, police said.
⚠️ Along with other emergency services, we’re attending a road-related incident on the A39 Quantock Road, in Bridgwater. ⚠️— South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) January 17, 2023
⛔️This road remains closed and you should find an alternative route. ⛔️
Further details to follow. 🔽
Seven of these incidents were reported to have resulted in injuries, but they are not thought to be serious.
"We have seen a significantly higher number of road-related collisions and incidents in the past 12 hours, which has increased the demand on police resources," added Supt Runacres.
Following an increased number of road-related incidents overnight, we are advising people to only travel if essential.— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) January 17, 2023
We received more than 100 reports in 5 hours as a result of 'treacherous conditions' from freezing temperatures and water on the road.https://t.co/OTvDnHDtTl
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk