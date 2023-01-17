Huish Episcopi Academy rated inadequate by Ofsted
A secondary school in Somerset has been given the lowest rating by Ofsted after inspectors found it to be unsafe for many pupils.
The inspection at Huish Episcopi Academy near Langport in November found pupils held intolerant attitudes that were allowed to go unchallenged and inspectors also identified bullying.
Leaders at the academy said the report "provides a strong edict for change".
It appointed a new temporary head and is joining a national schools trust.
In all areas it was rated inadequate, while the sixth-form provision was rated as "requires improvement".
It was previously rated "good" by inspectors in 2019.
Ofsted found that students and their parents did not have confidence in the staff's ability to address concerns, and prejudiced language and bad behaviour made them feel uncomfortable.
"Low-level disruption prevents students learning. Some pupils wander the school grounds during lesson time.
"Pupils suffer bullying, including abusive language based on their individual characteristics", inspectors wrote.
It also found that teachers did not prioritise reading, meaning some pupils had fallen behind in that area.
'Disappointing read'
In a letter to parents, the chair of the board of directors, Dave Elston, said it was a "disappointing and difficult read".
"The Board of Directors is fully accepting of the contents and have been keen to act quickly to bring about the rapid improvements the Academy community deserves," he said.
The school has joined United Learning, one of the biggest academy trusts in the country.
It has also appointed a temporary headmaster from the trust to run the school until August.
