Heavy rain causes roads to flood and rail disruption
- Published
Flooding has disrupted drivers and railway passengers in the west of England following heavy rain.
Many trains in and out of Bath Spa have been cancelled and problems are expected between Swindon and Bristol Temple Meads until the end of the day.
A number of roads have been closed due to flooding and drivers were rescued from their cars in Keynsham.
Rain has led to the Environment Agency issuing a number of flood alerts warnings.
Great Western Railway said a limited coach service replacement was operating between Swindon and Chippenham due to disruption on the railway.
On the roads, Old Bristol Road in Keynsham is closed and some cars are afloat.
Avon and Fire Rescue Service saved one person from their car shortly after 02:00 GMT and were then called to the same road at 08:24.
A spokesperson said: "Crews from Hicks Gate were called at 08:24 to reports of three [people] stranded in vehicles on Old Bristol Road due to flooding affecting the road.
"Firefighters rescued two persons from the vehicles to safety on dry land. One person self-rescued."
A flood warning was issued for the River Chew in North Somerset around Chew Magna, Stanton Drew and Pensford.
Residents living there have been advised to take action due to an immediate risk of flooding.
The A368 in Somerset has been shut between Bishop Sutton and Harptree, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Meanwhile the A361, which was closed on Wednesday due to flood risk, has been reopened following pumping to reduce water levels at flood storage reservoir Currymoor.
There are also warnings in place around Tewkesbury and Lower Apperley for the River Severn in Gloucestershire and roads have flooded at Reybridge near Lacock, Wiltshire.
