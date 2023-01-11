Thousands call for Clevedon seafront changes to be scrapped
- Published
Thousands of people have called for a "bizarre" road scheme featuring wavy lines to be scrapped.
North Somerset Council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a 400m segregated cycle lane along The Beach in Clevedon last autumn.
The RAC has criticised the scheme and says it is catering for a problem that "didn't exist".
The council said it introduced the layout to make drivers slow down and improve safety.
The scheme, introduced after a public consultation, aims to stop cyclists travelling along the promenade next to the road, while also offering pedestrian priority crossing points over the cycle route.
The council says its ultimate goal is for the seafront to be part of a 13-mile walking, cycling and horse riding route linking Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare.
It also says it has increased parking on nearby streets and introduced more greenery and seating.
But more than 6,000 people have signed a petition against the changes, with the organisers saying it will harm seafront businesses and that there are "not enough" cyclists using the road to justify it.
'Road safety risk'
RAC road safety spokesperson Simon Williams said: "This is one of the most bizarre new road schemes we've ever seen.
"We fear North Somerset Council is making waves for all the wrong reasons as their new wavy road markings could accidentally prove to be a road safety risk due to the confusion they create for drivers.
"This would no doubt be the very opposite of what they were trying to achieve."
Mr Williams said it seemed like the scheme was forcing traffic onto other roads.
"Let's just hope that the scheme delivers on its active travel objectives and proves money well spent - and that more road users of all types get to enjoy Clevedon's seafront and historic pier," he added.
North Somerset Council has been approached for comment.