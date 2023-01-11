Pontins Brean Sands closed to house Hinkley Point C workers
A holiday park will be shut to tourists while it is used to house up to 900 power station construction workers.
Sedgemoor District Council approved EDF Energy's request to use Pontins Brean Sands while Hinkley Point C is built in Somerset.
The company said it would undertake a multi-million pound refit at the Pontins site before it is used by workers.
It said this would benefit tourists after workers leave in three years.
'Long-lasting benefit'
A spokesperson for EDF said the work would "ensure the accommodation is of a high standard for workers" and "provide a long-lasting benefit to tourism in the area".
The existing facility is made up of 600 chalets, a leisure complex, swimming pool, shop and outdoor facilities including play areas.
In a statement, EDF said: "The improvements will comprise of renovation and modernisation of the chalet units, improvements to the electrical supply, installation of Wi-Fi connections and upgrading the infrastructure."
EDF plans to use the holiday park, owned by Britannia Hotels, until November 2025, at which point the park will revert to its original use.
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor was recently built and is ready to be delivered.