New Somerset Council to make £40m of savings over budget squeeze
Plans to make £40m of savings have been revealed for the new Somerset Council.
The average Band D council tax bill could go up by £78 a year and £10m will be taken from the council's reserves.
Projects, like the Walton and Ashcott Bypass and Wincanton town centre improvements, will also be paused.
It has all been revealed in the proposed budget for the new unitary authority, which will replace four district councils and the county council this April.
Deputy leader of Somerset County Council, Liz Leyshon, told BBC Somerset that it faced a "double whammy" of inflation and pressures in social care.
"We're seeing really big pressures in social care, and post-covid that has become accentuated," she said.
"Inflation means the cost of delivering those services is increasing."
The new council plans to raise council tax by 4.99% - 2.99% on general spending and a further 2% towards adult social care.
"Failure to make tough decisions will lead to reserves being exhausted and the likelihood of a section 114 notice [banning non-essential spending] in the next couple of years could not be ruled out," the council said in its proposals.
Ms Leyshon said the new council will propose an exceptional hardship scheme to help homeowners who are struggling.
She added that councillors had gone through potential savings "line by line" for every capital project underway, deciding whether to pause them.
The following schemes have been paused ahead of a review in 2023/24:
- Walton and Ashcott Bypass
- Bridgwater Library improvements
- Wincanton Town Centre improvements
- Yeovil Crematorium Chapel upgrade
- Homes for Children with Disabilities Phase 2
The proposals are set to be discussed by the council's executive on 18 January.
This will be the first time the services and costs from all four district councils and the county council have been brought together.
Consultation into the proposed budget will run until 10 February.