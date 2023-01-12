Somerset Yeovil Octagon arts venue revamp opens to tender
A £29m arts venue revamp is entering its next phase after councillors opened the project to tender.
South Somerset District Council plans to turn the Octagon Theatre into a flagship space to attract bigger shows.
The tender process will see different building contractors formally bid to carry out the upgrade.
The council said the Yeovil project would continue to move forward provided the full council ratifies the decision later this month.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the upgrade will include:
- An increased seating capacity in the main auditorium
- Two new smaller cinema or studio spaces
- A dance studio, which will become the new home for the Octagon Academy
- A community studio offering an alternative space for additional classes, as well as a rehearsal room
- An improved café bar area
- Improved front-of-house and customer facilities
- Improved backstage accessibility
- A fly tower, for flying scenery, enabling larger visiting companies to use the venue
- A toilet for those with additional needs and a changing area.
Councillor Mike Best said the redevelopment project was about "being able to reach out into the community to improve access to the arts".
"This decision reaffirms our commitment to deliver this not only district-wide, but across Somerset and beyond.
"As the new unitary Somerset Council is established, and in line with the anticipated delivery of a new cultural strategy for Somerset, there will be opportunities to develop a more considered culture offer across Somerset.
"The redeveloped Octagon Theatre will become a hub for Somerset whereby we can deliver this."
The final decision on going to tender will be made by the full council when it meets in Yeovil on 19 January.
A formal decision on the planning application will be taken before the theatre closes in April.