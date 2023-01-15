Bridgwater drivers to face delays as major works begin
People driving through Bridgwater town centre face months of travel disruption because of road improvement works.
Somerset County Council has begun a planned upgrade at the junction of the A38 Broadway with Eastover and the A372 St John's Street.
The work forms part of its £11.6m traffic signals upgrade programme.
It will allow the planned 'Celebration Mile' development to begin in the summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said: "This is significant investment in essential infrastructure which ensures our network is fit for purpose.
"The improved signalling, and crossings greatly will improve access for cyclists and pedestrians supporting the development of Bridgwater's Celebration Mile on part of the key route from the train station."
He added: "We'll be working closely with local businesses and the community to ensure they have all the information they need, and disruption is kept to a minimum."
The council said it will also work alongside Virgin Media, which needs to carry out work in the area, to ensure the roadworks don't drag on longer than needed.
The Celebration Mile is designed to create a pedestrian and cycle-friendly route through the town centre.
The district council's development committee has green-lit plans to deliver three sections of the route at a cost of £9m:
- The eastern end of Clare Street, including its connections with Castle Moat, King Square and York Buildings (which was approved in July 2022)
- The entirety of Eastover, East Quay, Salmon Parade and Town Bridge (approved in September 2022)
- The entirety of Angel Crescent, linking Clare Street to the Northgate Yard regeneration site (approved in November 2022)
A separate £5m scheme to revitalise the Northgate Docks is expected to begin being delivered from April 2024, once planning permission has been secured.
