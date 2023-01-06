Family tributes to beloved mother, 24, killed in crash

Martine Hearn died following a two-vehicle collision near Shepton Mallet on Wednesday

Family tributes have been paid to a "beloved" mother from Somerset who died in a crash.

Martine Hearn, 24, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at about 08:00GMT on Wednesday.

The mother-of-one, from Bruton, was described as a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner and mother".

She leaves behind her four-year-old son.

In a statement, her family said she was "full of life and love".

Ms Hearn was mother to a four-year-old boy

"She will always be a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner, and mother," they added.

"The world will be a darker place without the brightness of her smile."

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is continuing its investigation into the crash and has asked anyone with information to come forward.

