Keynsham town centre improvement work to begin
Work to improve a town centre street with new paving, cycle parking and disabled parking is set to begin.
Funding has been set aside to make the improvements to Temple Street in the centre of Keynsham in Somerset.
The work is to start on Monday following a consultation run by Bath and North East Somerset Council.
Councillor Mark Roper, cabinet member for economic development, regeneration and growth, apologised for any disruption that may be caused.
"I'm pleased that we will shortly be beginning this important scheme to improve the whole environment of Temple Street for everyone who visits, works at or lives in the area," he said.
"We have listened to the feedback and acted on it to change the final design, which means keeping more car parking spaces and providing more greenery."
New pavements made of natural stone will be laid on the west side of the street, drainage and lighting will be upgraded and the pavement will be widened.
On the Riverside development side, new planters will be installed, along with extra seating and cycle parking.
The project is funded by Historic England with match funding from Bath and North East Somerset Council and Keynsham Town Council.
Plans for a programme of improvements to the centre of Keynsham have been awarded £1.1m as part of Historic England's High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HS HAZ)
Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England, said: "We're delighted that the improvements to Temple Street will be starting in January, delivering positive changes we know local people are keen to see."
The improvements are due to be completed by May, depending on any disruptions caused by the weather.
