Retired Worle police officer sexually abused young girls
An 89-year-old retired police officer has been spared jail for sex offences against two young girls in the 1990s.
John Marsh, of Worle in North Somerset, was convicted of two counts of indecent assault after a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
He was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years at a hearing in December and ordered to pay both victims £5,000 compensation.
One victim said she had trusted and looked up to Marsh.
'Utterly ashamed'
In a statement, she said: "I've lived with this for most of my life, this was a man I trusted who I held in high esteem."
"I'm glad I had the courage to come forward and hope this gives courage to any other possible victims," she said.
"Some justice has now been served and I hope he feels utterly ashamed of himself for all the awful things he has done," she added.
'Children's innocence'
Investigating officer Det Con Vicki Evans, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "John Marsh took advantage of these children's innocence for his own gratification, and at the sentencing hearing the judge made it clear that all the shame and guilt rests on him.
"I hope the bravery of the survivors in this case gives other victims of sexual offences the courage to come forward and report incidents to us, no matter how long ago they were committed.
"We will do everything we can to achieve the outcome that's best for them."
In addition to the suspended sentence and compensation, Marsh was ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement to manage the risk he poses in the community.
He must also abide by a curfew for the next year.