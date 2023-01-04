Evercreech fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a disused factory is believed to have been started deliberately.
Emergency services were called to the unit on Queens Road, Evercreech, at about 13:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the fire is believed to have been deliberate and a teenager is due to be interviewed in connection with the incident.
Five fire engines attended and it took just under two hours for crews to bring the fire under control.
The fire has now been extinguished and police cordons on Queens Road and Prestleigh Road have been lifted.
There are currently no reported injuries and police asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them.
