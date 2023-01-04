Person pulled from river in Keynsham park dies
- Published
A person has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a river in a park.
Police were called to Keynsham Memorial Park in Somerset at around 11:55 GMT on Tuesday, after a report of a person in the water.
The fire service brought the person to shore and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Avon and Somerset Police are not currently treating the death as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to identify the body.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.