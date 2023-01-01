Clevedon man starts 13-mile month-long daily walking challenge
A man is starting the new year by walking 13 miles every day throughout the month of January.
Martin Syrett will walk from Clevedon to Bristol to raise money for Children's Hospice South West.
The 66-year-old said: "I felt it was a great thing to do at the start of the year."
He hopes to raise £1,000 by walking a total of more than 400 miles (643km) over the course of his 31-day challenge.
Offering care and support to families who have children with life-limiting conditions for more than 30 years, Children's Hospice South West provides services including specialist palliative care, family respite, emergency support, end of life care and a bereavement service.
Mr Syrett said he decided to take on the walking challenge after seeing the work they do through his wife who used to volunteer for them at their Charlton Farm branch.
While he has "never done anything like this in my life", Mr Syrett said he was looking forward to the physical element of the walk and "meeting people along the way".
When asked how he will make the 13-mile trip back to North Somerset every day, Mr Syrett said he plans to get the bus.