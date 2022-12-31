Home care chief 'overwhelmed' by MBE in New Year's Honours List
- Published
People who helped support their communities through the Covid-19 pandemic are among those included on the New Years Honours list in Somerset.
Dr Jane Townson, from Somerton, has been appointed OBE for her work with the Home Care Association.
She said it was "overwhelming and very humbling" to be recognised.
Andrew Samuel, from Taunton, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for being behind a string of support services during the pandemic.
Dr Townson is the chief executive of the Home Care Association, which represents organisations providing social care in people's homes.
She paid tribute to the "extraordinary" care workers who went out into people's home during Covid.
"We spent a lot of time trying to make sure that the guidance and support that was available was adequate for what care workers out in the community needed to do.
"I very much want to turn the spotlight on them because during the pandemic they continued to go out every day to support people to live well and remain safe in their own homes," she added.
Mr Samuel received a BEM for his services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.
He said he felt "happy and proud" although he thought it might have been "a bit of windup to begin with".
The operations and software development specialist opened a support group and local shop and also worked with the local church.
"I think we took about 2,000 support calls and we opened a shop and ran it.
"There was no shop in the area so we opened one so people didn't have to go into town.
"I also wrote a piece of software used by other support groups to log calls and was part of the Scouts and Guides," he added.
Meanwhile, Sue Crowley, from Bridgwater, has been appointed MBE for her services to public libraries.
She said she had fallen in love with books and libraries from a young age and had been fortunate to have a lifelong career in the sector.
"I guess like everybody you do a bit of a double take really and I have to confess that I did have to check to confirm that the email wasn't spam. It doesn't quite register that it's real," she said.
"I think it's really humbling. I'm partly accepting this on behalf of everybody who works with the service as it's the contribution everyone has put into the mix and I'd like to think that's been recognised and rewarded.
"They're very enduring libraries. We've been going for over 150 years and I'd like to think we'll be going for another 50 years yet," added Ms Crowley.
Reservist aircrewman, Mark Spencer, chief petty officer at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset, has also been appointed MBE.
He was recognised for his work on a training simulator, which the Royal Navy said was the first of its kind and would "revolutionise the way in which aircrew train".
"Mark has pulled out all the stops to ensure the software/simulator not only works but improves the training delivered to aircrewmen, to the benefit of front-line operations," a spokesperson said.
Others in Somerset to be included on the list are -
OBE
- Rebecca Gay George, former president of the British Computing Society, from Taunton, for services to diversity in technology.
- Peter William Kyle, former chairman of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, from Bath, for services to cultural heritage.
- Eve Coulter Saloman, chairman of Horniman Museum and Gardens in Bath, for services to the arts and heritage.
MBE
- John Henry Bishton, from Bruton, for services to the preservation of the historic buildings in Bruton.
- Penelope Lewis McKissock, from Bath, for services to the community.
BEM
- Janet Leek, from Winscombe, for services to the community in Shipham.
- David William Scott, from Williton, for services to countryside conservation and heritage.