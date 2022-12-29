Royal United Hospitals Bath declares critical incident
The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath has declared a critical incident.
The trust said that "like all hospitals across the country, the RUH is extremely busy at the moment".
However it added that "people should still come forward for urgent care and support if they need it".
It follows the declaration of a critical incident by the South Western Ambulance Service, which said there was a surge in demand over the Christmas period.
A RUH spokesperson said: "On Thursday 29 December we declared a critical incident to reflect the pressure we are under.
"This enables us to work in different ways and access more support from our partners so we can continue to care for our patients.
"Our local community can support us at this busy time by choosing the most appropriate service for their needs.
"This will help ensure people who need urgent care can be seen as quickly as possible."
Which service should I access?
- Self-care - visit NHS 111 online for self-care advice for things like grazed knees, coughs and colds
- Pharmacy - visit your local pharmacy for headaches, upset stomachs, aches and pains
- NHS 111 - visit NHS 111 online or call 111 for advice and support 24 hours a day, seven days a week
- GP - call your GP for symptoms that won't go away
- Minor injury unit - attend your local minor injuries unit for urgent but not life-threatening conditions and injuries such as sprains, fractures and burns
- 999 - call 999 for life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness and serious head injuries
