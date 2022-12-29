Watchet caravan site blaze tackled by fire crews
A fire that broke out at a caravan site took four fire crews to bring under control, the fire service said.
Firefighters were called out to the Hellwell Holiday Bay in Watchet at about 20:40 GMT on Wednesday night.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two sheds and one caravan were affected, but no injuries were reported.
Residents living close to Helwell Bay are still being advised to keep all windows and doors closed.
