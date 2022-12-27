Crews tackle large fire at Weston industrial estate
A large fire at an industrial estate has been brought under control, officials have said.
Twelve fire engines were called out to the Oldmixon industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare at 23:30 GMT.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been "badly damaged", but no casualties or injuries were reported.
The fire service advised local residents to keep their windows shut to protect themselves from smoke.
Ben Thompson, group manager at Avon Fire and Rescue, said: "The fire has now been brought under control.
"We are still investigating the cause of the fire.
"We advice local residents to stay away from the sight and keep their doors and windows shut, as there is still a smoke plume from the fire."
