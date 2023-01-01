The Halfway House in Somerset listed in Good Beer Guide for 30 years
A pub is celebrating being included in the Campaign for Real Ale's (Camra) Good Beer Guide for the 30th consecutive year.
The Halfway House, in Pitney, Somerset, is to receive an award recognising the achievement from Camra's county branch.
Owner, Lucie David said they had reached the milestone thanks to support from regulars and locals.
"We have fantastic regulars and people who come back for the holidays always come back here," she added.
The Halfway House - named because it is located midway between Langport and Somerton on the B3513 - has no television or electronic games, which contributes towards a friendly atmosphere, said Ms David.
"People actually have to talk to each other," she added.
Lucie and Mark David bought the pub earlier this year, but the family's association with it goes back further.
"The Halfway has pretty much been a part of my whole life," said Ms David, whose parents were local farmers and used to take the family there when she was a child.
The couple were the pub's managers for the last two years and Ms David has also been its chef for 15 years.
When it became available to buy in the summer, the family "jumped at the chance" of owning the pub.
'Family affair'
Mr David said: "This pub is part of our lives and it's now a family-run affair, and one we are really proud to be part of.
"We thank all the real ale enthusiasts who have nominated us year after year."
The couple will be presented with an award by Phil Emond of Camra's Somerset branch on 28 January.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the Good Beer Guide which is based on personal recommendations made by local Camra members.
Five pubs have made it into every edition of the guide first published in 1972.
